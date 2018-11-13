Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Nov. 13, 2018

Eyes wide Open ... … the music by Tony Anderson that I am playing and what this hen Gadwall has as she is dropping her gear (her feet) and swings them forward, spreading her feet out for a landing on the water … wee bit chilly now, but they are well insulated and able to deal with it.

I took this shot down at the ponds on Sunday, after church and am getting back in the swing with waterfowl again. Winds have been kinda high the last couple of days and cool, so a good time to back off the aerial work.

Fun day again and a friend and I, took in several of the local favorites, including Montezuma’s Well, Montezuma’s Castle, Jerome and burgers at Mesa Grill … simply no burger better than an airport burger … and followed by a pleasant evening.

I almost have the portfolio under a terabyte, and will continue the deletions until I get it to 750GB, maybe lower. I’m deleting some very beautiful images, but keeping even better ones and basically dumping duplicates … a very real clean out the garage moment.

Into Tuesday and it feels like a beautiful day has begun … espresso from pure Kona coffee beans will ensure it will be so. Have that beautiful day yourself and ignore those who would ruin it for you … we are the sole decision makers as to how we perceive the day.

Cheers

Ted

The growing grain and the placid sky have a kind of voice; and though you are

alone, the boundlessness of the universe is with you.

Max Ehrmann