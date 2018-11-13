Sedona’s Fisher Theatre hosts big-screen debut of National Theatre of London’s ‘Allelujah!’

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “Allelujah!” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Filmed live at London’s Bridge Theatre during its limited run, don’t miss this acclaimed production full of singalongs and stinging wit.

The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town in Yorkshire, is threatened with closure as part of an efficiency drive. A documentary crew, eager to capture its fight for survival, follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward, and the triumphs of the old people’s choir.

One of Britain’s most celebrated writers, Alan Bennett’s “Allelujah!” is his tenth collaboration with award-winning director Nicholas Hytner.

“Allelujah!” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.