Stuff yourself silly at Zenprov Comedy’s ‘Pardon My Tofurky!’

Hungry for laughs or need a break from the news? Zenprov Comedy promises a feast of spontaneous hilarity at their “Pardon My Tofurky!” improv show this Saturday night. Their annual “Thanksgiggling” show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Mary D Fisher Theater in Sedona.

If You Go • What: Zenprov Comedy’s “Pardon My Tofurky! • When: Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. • Where: Mary D. Fisher Theatre • How Much: $12 pre-sale, $15 at the door

For nearly a decade, Sedona’s own Zenprov Comedy troupe has tapped into the quirky source material that comes from living in a small Arizona community steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, self-help gurus, psychics, tantric sex cults, radical vegans, conspiracy theories and small-town politics.

Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival has called Zenprov, “The best comedy troupe in Arizona. People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs fast-paced, spontaneous comedic scenes created in the moment -- always based on audience suggestions. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or rehearsed ahead of time. It’s completely made up and never the same show twice.

One of the troupe signature comedy pieces leverages actual Facebook postings from the Sedona Open Bulletin Board as inspiration for improvisation. An audience chooses one of the postings and the troupe leaps into action with miniature play created right immediately. Subjects can range from small-town gossip to the evils of smart meters to warnings about impending apocalypses.

While Zenprov Comedy’s long-forms may start in the woo-woo culture of Sedona, their conceptual otherworldly performances are grounded in the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance.

Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences -- and often do. Look forward to inventive satire and the revelation of big truths drawn from the great Cosmic Giggle we call life.

The “super minds” of Zenprov Comedy includes Verde Valley locals Derek Dujardin, Tom Shoemaker, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

This one-night-only performance is expected to sell out so please purchase tickets early. Purchase ticket online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or in person at Mary Fisher box office.

The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from Harkin’s Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Shows are PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes.

Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.