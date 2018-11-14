Western Light: Squeezed Moon

A full moon coming up is almost always picture-worthy, but this one had an extra... twist. The thin clouds that drifted across it created an optical illusion that made the moon look like it was squeezed at the waist. Rest assured, the moon is still round, not egg-shaped, but you couldn't tell that by this picture.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
