Bread of Life elects new board president as Spoo replaces Hach

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde recently lost a husband-and-wife team of volunteers, as Denny and Phoebe Hach relocated to the Midwest to be closer to family.

Though the Camp Verde Senior Center is still looking to replace Denny Hach as president, Bread of Life Mission has found a new president for its board of directors.

On Nov. 5, the Bread of Life board elected Randy Spoo as Phoebe Hach’s replacement.

Spoo, born and raised in Phoenix, retired to the Verde Valley five years ago with his wife Pam after the couple sold the family’s confectionery business in the Pacific Northwest.

Having worked with charitable organizations such as the Hemophilia Association and the United Way, Spoo said that at a young age, he learned “that you do for people who are in need.”

“If I can help, I have an obligation to do it,” he said. “That’s the way we run our lives.”

With an extensive background in business and food bank operations, Spoo joined the Bread of Life board in September 2017 after having served for several months on Bread of Life’s then-existent building committee.

With an opportunity to become board president, Spoo “did not actively seek” the position.

“A couple of board members asked if I’d be willing to do this,” he said. “I knew I wanted to do something altruistic.”

25 years

For Spoo, it’s an “exciting time for Bread of Life” as next year, the organization will celebrate 25 years of providing food for people in need.

“As we look forward our next quarter century working for Camp Verde, we do so with a firm commitment to its people, and a renewed vision for a reimagined and revitalized Bread of Life,” Spoo said.

With what he called “significant new ways to meet the ever-growing needs of our community,” Spoo said it’s the volunteers and donors that sustain Bread of Life.

“Our volunteers are gold,” Spoo said. “They’re what makes things go. If it weren’t for volunteers, this whole place would collapse.”

Five years from now

Bread of Life serves more than 300 meals every month and distributes more than 350 grocery boxes, through the organization’s regular Tuesday evening community dinners at the Camp Verde Community Gymnasium on Hollamon Street.

But the world has changed, Spoo said. “The contemporary model for food banks is like a shopping experience where people can select what they want.”

Down the road, perhaps five years from now, Spoo said that a change in how Bread of Life feeds people will be necessary.

“I also see us raising the profile of Bread of Life and get people to understand what we need – and we need funding,” Spoo said. “We run things skinny around here.”

In addition to providing emergency food assistance packages. Bread of Life also provides appropriate referrals to other assistance agencies.

For more information about Bread of Life Mission, visit www.BreadOfLifeMission.com. Or call 928-567-6931.