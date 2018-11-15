Letter: Rules of the road need to apply equally to bikers

Editor:

A short while ago this morning I was tooling down 89A toward Cottonwood, maintaining normally a steady speed of 45 mph per the posted limit.



As I neared the roundabout just before Maverik, I wanted to change lanes (it’s illegal to change lanes in a roundabout, by the way).

I checked my mirrors and then, before turning on my blinkers, I also looked. All seemed clear to my right and behind me. Yet just as I was about to signal for a lane change, out of nowhere came two motorcyclists zooming up at what had to be well more than 65 mph.



They were in both lanes, but they quickly careened around me and went through the roundabout at a speed of at least 45 mph, finally running the intersection light to speed left onto West Mingus Avenue.

If I had not taken that final last-minute visual check, those two idiots would now be at the E.R. or, more likely, the morgue.



This happened at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, 28 October. So if the two of you numbskulls read this paper, you know who you are. Consider yourselves lucky, very lucky.

More to the point, though, too many bikers complain that car drivers give them no respect on the road. Well, how about you start to respect the rules of the road, eh?



Just because you’re biking on a Harley or what-have-you doesn’t mean that speed limits and basic motoring laws don’t apply to you, O.K.? More than just some of your fellow bikers zip in and out of traffic with apparent disregard for non-bike motorists and general motoring laws and, at the same time, a sense of invulnerability and special consideration. No wonder car and truck drivers see you as hazards to be disdained.

Sure, not all motorcyclists fall into this category. However, those of you who obey the rules of the road suffer from the image projected by the others who, for lack of a better word, outlaw their way down the highway...and much to the ire of and antipathy from the rest of us.



The onus is on you to “educate” your brethren. Until you do, every motorcycle rider will be subject to the immediate and often injurious distaste from non-bike motorists.

As for you two biker jerks? You enjoyed split-second luck. If I’d changed lanes when I was intending to do and when all had seemed clear and clean, you’d probably be dead. I’d be sad at the loss of life. But from my window seat, you would’ve gotten what your recklessness had asked for, so bad on you.

Fortunately, it didn’t come to that. However, I implore all bikers to ride by the rules, not by those of Marlon Brando.

Michael C. Westlund

Clarkdale