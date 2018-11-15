Letter: Why is 12th Street a mess again?

Editor:
Why has Cottonwood torn up 12th Street again? Two years ago, they took a long time to rebuild it and now it is a mess again with no bike lanes and a rough surface to drive on.
This is the section between 89A & Fir Street.
Get a nice rubberized surface on the street and leave it alone.
Langdon Towne
Clarkdale
