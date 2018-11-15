Setting the pace: Survey to help Camp Verde Marshal’s Office ‘strengthen community partnerships

CAMP VERDE – Since his first day on the job, one of Corey Rowley’s words du jour has been transparency.

It’s been a month since Rowley took over as Camp Verde Marshal. Recently, he said that the officers and staff at CVMO are “committed to providing the highest quality of public safety service to our citizens.”

For Rowley, part of that service means knowing what the community wants. Which is why the Marshal’s Office is now soliciting feedback through a survey at its Facebook page.

By participating in the survey, over the next month, Rowley said that Camp Verdeans will in effect help the Marshal’s Office evaluate public perception and opinions that pertaining to the level of law enforcement services provided.

“The results will be used to identify specific ways to serve the citizens better,” Rowley said. “The purpose of the survey is to receive feedback from the community about the services CVMO provides and to get a pulse of the community in regards to their view on crime and safety in Camp Verde.”

The survey – and the subsequent efforts by the Marshal’s Office – are part of a new Setting the PACE program, Rowley said.

According to Rowley, PACE is an acronym that means Professionalism, Accountability, Community and Excellence.

“We cannot do our jobs alone, and this survey will give us a good baseline in order to strengthen community partnerships,” Rowley said.

In the first hour that the survey was available to the public, CVMO received 35 responses, Rowley said.

The last day to take the survey is Dec. 5. Rowley said that following the survey’s completion, the Marshal’s Office “may call a community meeting to discuss the results.”

“So far, we’ve had a lot of positive feedback,” Rowley said.

Call 928-554-8300 for more information. To take the survey, visit the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Campverdemarshalsoffice/?ref=br_rs.

