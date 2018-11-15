Thunder and Lightnin’, pony rides, Farm-a-go-go all part of Cornville’s Olde Tyme Country Fair

CORNVILLE – From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 come to the Olde Tyme Country Fair at Oak Creek School.

Come out onto the field, as it will be full of activities, arts and craft vendors, games, live music – and plenty of food.

Admission is free, but tickets cost 25 cents apiece to take part in most of the activities, games and rides.

Or pick up an all-inclusive bracelet – of course that excludes food – for $10 each or $12 the day of the fair.

Entertainment at this year’s fair includes Itty-Bitty Pony Parties, bouncy houses and slides, an obstacle course, a mechanical bull, face painting, carnival games with prizes, a cake walk, buggy rides, barrel train rides, make-and-take crafts for the kids, and plenty of arts and craft vendors

Also come out to enjoy some of the many culinary choices, from local food truck Farm-A-Go-Go to hot dogs, sno-cones, fresh popped popcorn and various baked goods. Prices vary.

Or come out for the Dutch oven cobbler, at $3 a serving. Several different types of cobbler are available, so satisfy the sweet tooth and help the school’s Parent Teacher Organization raise money at the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

At $1 per raffle ticket, it’s a real bargain to contribute to the fundraiser. This year, more than 60 businesses have donated items to be raffled. Prizes can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/CountryFairRaffle.

A fan of live music? Well, grab a seat and enjoy the local band Thunder and Lightnin’, as well as a performance from the kids at Liberty Preforming Arts.

The Arizona Flywheelers will have their engines on display, and according to Oak Creek School Principal Nayadin Persaud, educational booths will also be set up this year.

Booths expected to be at the Fair will be by the Oak Creek Watershed Council, Fort Verde State Historic Park, Fire Prevention Forest Service and the Aquatic Research Center.

Feeling especially charitable, then bring a non-perishable food item for Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission.

Oak Creek School is located at 11490 E. Purple Sage Road in Cornville. Call (928) 639-5109 for more information. Or visit on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/cornvilleoakcreekschool.

