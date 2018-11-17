Jerome to fill vacant council seat Tuesday

JEROME – Jerome Town Council may fill its empty council seat Tuesday during a special meeting.

The seat was vacated by former council member Hunter Bachrach who left because of “personal reasons.”

Jerome’s almost entirely new elected council decided to table the item on Tuesday, Nov. 13, to give the public a chance to speak.

Vice Mayor Sage Harvey initially motioned to appoint former Jerome Mayor Jane Moore before Jack Dillenberg suggested council call a special meeting.

Moore served on Jerome Town Council for 12 years.

Former Jerome Mayor Nikki Check also threw her hat in the ring as well as Alissa Kueker and 26-year-old Tyler Christensen. Christenson also brought a petition with 56 signatures supporting him at last Tuesday’s meeting.



Members of the public spoke in support of both Moore and Christenson.

The special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. at the Jerome Civic Center at 600 Clark St., Jerome. Agendas and minutes are posted on the town’s website at www.jerome.az.gov.