RV Park ‘another great economic boost’

CAMP VERDE – By May 2019, the 400-plus unit recreational vehicle site at I-17 and SR 260 should be completed and ready for business.

That’s what Provident Real Estate Ventures is saying at its website about the 57.6 acre/33.9-acre recreational vehicle and park model home site.

Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers said Thursday that he thanks “the investors involved for following through with what we believe will be another great economic boost.”

In a letter of intent to the Town of Camp Verde, G. Krishan Ginige, president of Southwestern Environmental Consultants in Cottonwood stated that the complex will be “designed to preserve the natural environments along the river and irrigation ditch as open space and recreational sites for the guests.”

“The design intent of the architectural pallet is to blend into the use of native southwest materials such as reclaimed antique wood beams, rusted standing seam roofs, horizontal lap siding, natural desert tone stone veneers and brownish-black sash, exterior lighting of a lantern style with rusted frames and complying with the Dark Sky Ordinance,” Ginige stated in the letter that was in the June 27 Camp Verde Town Council agenda packet.

Though the website doesn’t specify the RV park’s amenities, the proposed buildings for the site according to Ginige’s letter “consist of a clubhouse, office/store building, two laundry/shower buildings, and two Maintenance buildings with an estimated maximum square footage of 10,000, 2,200, 2,000 and 1,000, respectively.”

Ginige, and Southwestern Environmental Consultants, is the project’s authorized agent and applicant.

Provident Real Estate Ventures, located in Minnesota, is responsible for the nationwide sourcing, acquiring, developing, stabilizing, and managing an institutional grade portfolio of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Resorts.

Ryan Day, who serves as National MH/RV Resorts Acquisitions & Development for Provident, has worked with the Town of Camp Verde on the RV park.

“With regard to the town, they are fantastic,” Day said. “Very pro-development, pro-business, pro-growth and have provided the ideal development climate for us.”

For more information about the recreational vehicle park being built in Camp Verde, visit the Provident Real Estate Ventures website at www.providentrev.com/properties_arizona_resorts.html.

Also visit http://www.campverde.az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/06-27-2018-Packet-TC-Hears-PZ.pdf for more informaiton.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42