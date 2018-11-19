Delta Blues at Sound Bites Grill with Leon J

If you are a fan of the blues especially the Delta Blues you don’t want to miss Leon J on Saturday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m. Leon takes you on a historical musical journey through the Delta. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame by the National Heritage Foundation in 2011 and has been entertaining Arizona for decades.

Acknowledged as a Music Historian, Leon has a passion for rhythmic interpretation and the stories behind it, in all of his music.

He has garnered a reputation for uncommonly entertaining audiences with his story telling and musical styles true to the original formats of the early JukeJoint’s on the plantations when featured artists would bring a variety of influence and style to each show. Leon’s main focus is Acoustic Blues/Rock, Country, Country blues, and Americana.

Leon has honed his art modeling the early Delta blues and country blues masters, with the specific influence of Eddie ‘Son’ House The great Delta Musical Icon and Leon’s favorite character from that era. Passionate vocals, incredible rhythms, and powerful delivery are synonymous in both men’s musical style. He travels widely performing and “edu-taining” his crowds, sharing history and elements of America’s music evolution thru multiple genres and engaging styles, taking you on a musical journey performed tastefully, with traditional elements, incorporated and performed from a modern day approach.

Performing professionally since 1992, he formed and fronted the Midwest band Blue Country 92-98, the acoustic percussion duo Undercover Acoustic from 2001-2007 and then formed Leon’s JukeJoint performing both solo, as a duo and with a full band at major music events and venues including the world famous MIM – Music Instrument Museum, the Telluride Blues Festival where he was an honored winner in the Acoustic Showdown in 2009, to AZ and Sturgis Bike Week events, multiple International music festivals, and all over the southwest United Atates as a resort feature and headline act.

Leon is a seasoned entrepreneur, performing artist, published co-author, consultant/coach, athlete and loving father with measured successful results in diverse experiences and endeavors in multiple fields over the course of his varied career.

He has been featured on National TV – ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox TV, USA Today, The Don Imus show, Geraldo, & more.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is from 7-10 p.m. with three sets. This is a ticketed event. Tickets may be purchased online or over the phone.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. For more information you can visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. The entertainment restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.