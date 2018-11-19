A World War II Radio Christmas to benefit Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park

“Few people ever get the chance to be behind the scenes and watch a dress rehearsal for a play or musical, so this will really be something special,” said Shondra Jepperson, one of the show’s performers.



Guests will meet the cast, the director and the playwright while drinking wine and enjoying hors d’oeuvres at a VIP reception and auction before the program begins.

This moving holiday show recreates the experience of attending a recording of a 1940’s radio show broadcast on Christmas Eve during World War II. Using period songs and stories inspired by actual veterans, the show is generously sponsored by Vaseline Hair Tonic and Ipana toothpaste. World War II Radio Christmas is an inspiring look at strength in the face of hardship and a reminder of the importance of coming together for the holidays.

Produced by Camilla Ross, who is a veteran herself and directed by John Reynolds, the cast includes: Teri Bayes, Bob Bayes, Jeanie Carroll, Sammy Davis, Lisa Glinsky, Shondra Jepperson, Tom Jepperson, Mike Peach and Brad Roberts.

The musical play will be performed at Vista Hall, located above The Corner Table in the Collective, in the Village of Oak Creek. 7000 AZ 179. There is plenty of parking in the rear.

This unique opportunity will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2018. The actual play begins on Dec. 6. Information is available at: EmersonTheaterCollaborative.org

The event is a fundraiser for the Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park, 501 c3 and proceeds will go toward the cost of a life-size bronze sculpture by James Muir titled, Athena’s Prayer.

The inspiring piece was sculpted as a tribute to all women who have served in the armed forces. The park was created in 1996 and donated to the City of Sedona. It is located on Northview Road next to the Bank of America in West Sedona. Tickets are available at Sefton Engineering Consultants, 20 Stutz Bearcat Drive. (928) 202-3999.



For online ticket purchase and more information please see the website: JamesenMemorialPark.org