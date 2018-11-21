Camp Verde, Montezuma-Rimrock to select new Copper Canyon Fire Board

VERDE VALLEY – The fire boards of the Camp Verde and Montezuma-Rimrock fire districts will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station to select the five members who will represent the new district’s first fire board.

According to Copper Canyon Administrative Manager Robyn Cook, the new district’s governing board can have no more than three of its members with “the same term-ending year.”

That means that three of the board’s members can be up for election in either 2020 or 2022, with the other two members’ term-ending year can be the other year.

The current Camp Verde and Montezuma-Rimrock fire board members, and their term-ending years, are as follows. Arment, Curtis, Keeton, Kleindienst and Welsch are also on the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority’s governing board.

On Dec. 5, the new board will officially name the new district, and is expected to officially name Keller as fire chief.

Though it is not official, it is expected that the new district will be called Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District. Keller said that the name was “always anticipated, so we do not need to change vehicle graphics, signage or uniforms, which saves these expenses by staying with that name.”

Thirty days after the new board names the new district, the merger will be in effect. That date, Cook said, is expected to be Jan. 4.

Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station is located at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-9401 for more information.

Governing Board, Camp Verde Fire District

Terms ending in 2018

Dave Curtis (did not seek reelection)

Terms ending in 2020

George Kleindienst

Linda Welsch

Terms ending in 2022

Steve Darby

Justin Largent

Governing Board, Montezuma-Rimrock Fire District

Terms ending in 2018

Robbie Satran (did not seek reelection)

Terms Ending in 2020

Keith Arment

Carol Keeton

Terms ending in 2022

Brandi Bateman

Barbara Dunlap