Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood’s coffee chain repertoire is about to see a rapid expansion.



A new Dunkin’ Donuts is set to appear on Main Street near the location of a future Starbucks following Monday’s approval by Cottonwood Planning & Zoning.



P&Z also approved a Dutch Bros. at the Food City Shopping Center along State Route 89A in April.

The proposed 3,300-square-foot building will be constructed on a vacant lot at 1006 S. Main Street. It will be Cottonwood’s first-ever Dunkin’ Donuts.



The location will have 26 parking spaces with two main access points on site, via an easement entrance from State Route 89A and one from State Route 260, according to a city staff memo.

The project will also provide space for another retail business, according to the applicant’s letter of intent.



