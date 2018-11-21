Three finalists named for Yavapai College president’s post

The 17-member Yavapai College Presidential Search Committee concluded its work and formally forwarded the names of three finalists to the District Governing Board for consideration this week. The finalists have all accepted an invitation for Board interviews and community forums Dec. 4-5. The three finalist are Dr. Michael Calvert, Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson, and Dr. Lisa B. Rhine.

Dr. Michael Calvert is currently the President of Pratt Community College in Kansas. The Aspen Institute has recognized Pratt Community College for Community College Excellence as one of the Top 150 Community Colleges in the nation five of the last seven years. Pratt Community College currently has over 3,500 full- and part-time students with an annual operating budget of over $15 million. Dr. Calvert began his career as the football coach at Butler Community College, and then became Associate Dean, Dean of Advance Technology, and Interim Vice President for Academics at Butler before leaving to become President of Central Community College Grand Island in Nebraska.

Dr. Elliott-Nelson has over two decades of higher education experience. The Yuma, Arizona resident is currently the Vice President for Learning Services at Arizona Western College. She began working for Arizona Western College in 1997 as a faculty Chair, in the Division of Modern Languages. In 2006, Dr. Elliott-Nelson became the Dean of Instruction and in 2015, she became the Vice President of Learning Services.



Dr. Lisa Rhine is a resident of Chesapeake, Virginia and is currently the Provost and Chief Operating officer at Tidewater Community College. She has worked for Northern Kentucky University, Wittenberg University, University of Dayton, and Sinclair University. Dr. Rhine’s resume includes both academic and student affairs leadership roles. In her current role, she led the partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools Division Superintendent to design and implemented five new career and technical dual enrollment academic pathways.



The three finalists will return to the community on December 4, 2018 and will facilitate community forums. On December 5, 2018, the finalists will meet with the District Governing Board. The Presidential Search Committee included two District Governing Board members, three community members. The committee was also composed of a representative from the Yavapai College Foundation, three YC Faculty representatives, three classified staff representatives, three senior staff members, and two students.

Out of 77 total applicants, the committee was charged with presenting the top three finalists to the District Governing Board for consideration.

“I think this was a comprehensive, transparent, and equitable process,” said Dr. Patricia McCarver, Chair of the Search Committee and Member of the District Governing Board. “I commend the committee for their diligence and hard work. The process to find our next president is now in the hands of the District Governing Board.”

Please check the Yavapai College home page at yc.edu for updates on the search process.