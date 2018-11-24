Obituary: Jimmey Lin Watson 1937-2018

Jimmey Lin Watson went to be with his Lord after a long struggle with cancer on Nov. 20, 2018, in Camp Verde, Arizona, at the age of 81.



His wife Leona was by his side with his two sons and Leona’s brother, Larry Jameson.



Jimmey was born in Santa Ana, Texas, on June 15, 1937. Jimmey married Leona on Aug. 30, 1959. They raised their three children in Flagstaff, Arizona.



Jimmey retired from ADOT March 1989 after 30 years of service.





Jimmey is proceeded in death by his parents. Lester and Mattie Watson; brother, Tom; daughter, Christine; and granddaughter, Bunny. He is survived by his wife, Leona; sons, Howard (Ronda) Watson, Justin (Lori) Watson; sister, Betty Gills; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Jimmey was also loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.





Jimmey was a Marine Corp Veteran. He was a long-standing member of Flagstaff Lodge #7 F&AM, Grand Canyon Chapter #4 OES and Golden Rule #1. He will be dearly missed by his fellow Brothers and Sisters.





There will be Graveside Services held Dec. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m., at Louis B. Hazelton Memorial Cemetery, 23100 W. Broadway Road, in Buckeye, Arizona.





In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jimmey’s name to the following scholarships: Eastern Star Scholarship Grand Chapter of Arizona, P.O. Box 27967, Tempe, AZ 85285, or Flagstaff Masonic Scholarships, Flagstaff Lodge #7, P.O. Box 73, Flagstaff, AZ 86002.



We will carry you in our hearts forever. Memories and condolences can be shared with is family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com



Information provided by survivors.