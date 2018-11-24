Professionalism Accountability Community Excellence: New Camp Verde marshal maps out expectations of PACE

CAMP VERDE – A week ago, now Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley introduced the department’s new PACE program with a survey that solicits public input to “strengthen community partnerships.”

Monday, Rowley and the department’s leadership explained just what PACE is – and means – to his roughly three-dozen staffers.

Focusing on Professionalism, Accountability, Community and Excellence, Rowley said, is an opportunity to “build upon what already was in place.”

“This isn’t about the Marshal’s Office,” said Rowley, who took over as Camp Verde’s marshal on Oct. 15. “We’re providing a service to the community. It’s our job to protect the community.”

A patrol deputy, Kyle Harris said that the department’s focus on PACE is “a fresh outlook on very important values that we use to rely on as peace officers in our community.”

“PACE is a very good model for us to display that leadership,” Harris said. “The community deserves the highest level of service that they can get. It impacts the residents to give them the quality of enforcement that they deserve.”

Sgt. Steve McClure explained that professionalism starts internally and reflects the department’s conduct with the community.

Being gracious and polite, being direct and honest, and being positive are also areas McClure talked about.

“Any time we can turn an interaction with the public into a positive, to take care of business in a positive manner, then that community partnership will develop,” Marshal Rowley said.

Sgt. Dan Jacobs said that accountability “means everything in our profession.”

“I believe we are held accountable to three main areas: our community, our department and ourselves,” Jacobs said. “When you look at each of these three categories, they are all inter-related and apply to one another. What it all comes down to is being responsible for your actions and decisions. You cannot share accountability with others, it rests solely on you.”

The community “looks to us as the first line of defense,” Sgt. Stephen Butler said at Monday’s meeting.

“The dog is barking. The music is too loud. Someone just assaulted me. In their eyes, each one of these issues needs to be solved now and a person [needs to be] charged,” Butler said. “The biggest question is how do we make that citizen feel important?”

“We stop and take a moment to say hello, make each and every contact important, make the citizen feel that we have concerns for their complaints, asking for help from others to be our eyes and ears, by holding ourselves accountable and provide excellent service,” Butler said. “Remember, you too can be a victim. How would you like to be treated?”

At Monday’s Coffee With a Cop, Rowley said he will talk more about the department’s Setting the PACE program, as well as the survey, which residents can answer until Dec. 5 at the Marshal’s Office’s Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/Campverdemarshalsoffice/?ref=br_rs.

Coffee with a Cop is held on the fourth Monday of the month at Thanks a Latte, located at 348 S Main St. in Camp Verde.

