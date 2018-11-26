32 years later, Made in Clarkdale artist showcase a Verde Valley favorite

In celebration of creativity and community, Made in Clarkdale will host its 32nd artist showcase Dec. 6-9. Festivities will be held at the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 9th and Main in Clarkdale.

Always a wonderful representation of the community’s wealth of talent, Made in Clarkdale encompasses all art media and styles. Award winning fine art, painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, weaving, jewelry, furniture, handmade instruments, gourds and more.

Patrons can expect to view outstanding work. Meet and purchase from the artists There will be classes for school children, artist demonstrations, music, and a book sale run by the Friends of the Library.

“We have a colorful talented group of core artists and this year we welcome 9 new members most of whom have just moved to Clarkdale,” explains Jenny Emminger.

Overflowing with innovative art, the show opens at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Marsha Fouttz will conduct clay classes for the Clarkdale-Jerome students. At 4 p.m., the folksy sounds of Clarkdale Greg and friends will entertain into the evening.

The show continues at 10 a.m. on Friday with more classes and art demonstrations throughout the day. The Gala will begin at 6 p.m. Gather your friends to enjoy the classy sounds of the Janis Paul Combo, munch on small bites, and have a glass of local wine (cash/credit bar).

Saturday will open at 10 a.m. with another day of art demonstrations. Back by popular demand, the fun continues with the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, (again opening at 10 a.m.)will be the last day to join the excitement. View and purchase art, get a book or a bag of them. Groove to the angelic melodies of the Raven Sisters from 1-3 p.m.

For further information about the show, artist bios, and entertainment visit the website at www.madeinclarkdale.org and click on the 2018 show button. Or Like us on facebook/ MadeinClarkdale.

Made in Clarkdale is a non-profit association dedicated to supporting artists and art education in Clarkdale and the Verde Valley.