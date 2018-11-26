The Holidays are just around the corner and what better gift is there than original art?

First Saturday Jerome Art Walk is the perfect night to start the season’s shopping for the perfect present. 21 galleries and studios will be welcoming visitors on December 1st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with beautiful art, music and refreshments. From blown glass to lovely jewelry, there is a treasure to be found for every budget this year. From the working studios of The Old Jerome High School to the lovely pottery of Made in Jerome, the true handmade Jerome touch is everywhere.

The Upper Park will be decorated to the hilt and live music at The Spirit Room with local favorite, The Johnny Lingo Trio.

Firefly is featuring the work of Maryland artist Parran Collery. Inspired by nature, the cosmos, and the beauty of everyday objects Parran creates brightly glazed, relief-sculpted, terracotta tiles that combine both sophisticated whimsy and exquisite design. We will be serving a delicious “cold weather” punch.

The New State Motor Company is filled with Janie Layers ceramic animals. Her featured sculpture this month is titled: Jesus Contemplating The Plan For Salvation. The Jerome Bible Art Museum will be hosting a complimentary sumptuous First Century Meal.

Artist, Karon Leigh is having a holiday sale. Paintings in acrylic, oil, and encaustic, printmaking and collage fill the studio. All artwork is original, no reproductions. Visit her studio at the Old Jerome High School, Bldg. A, Studio 201A.

At Made in Jerome Pottery we are getting ready for Christmas with unique, functional, handcrafted gifts. Beautiful hand-painted dishes for animal lovers, candle lamps for a festive atmosphere, cell phone stands, pre-Columbian style pottery, jewelry, prints and so much more.

Enjoy the tunes we’ll be playing for you and nibble on some snacks

Zen Mountain Gallery is pleased to feature a Viking inspired cabinet crafted by Jon Ryan for December Art Walk. Jon says that the cabinet was inspired by his fascination with a medieval form of furniture called an “aumbry” and the incredible carvings found in the stave church at Urnes, Norway.

The interior of Jon’s cabinet can be customized for a wine cabinet or other uses that the purchaser may have.

Please join Zen Mountain Gallery for December Art Walk with Jon Ryan in the gallery and enjoy a glass of Arizona wine from Vino Zona.

Four Eight Wineworks is now located at 140 Main St, Jerome, AZ 86331 inside the Puscifer store. Specializing in wines from multiple small batch Winemaker’s who produce at our Co-op production facility along with craft beer on draft, bottle and cans. Join us 7 days a week 11-6 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday, 11-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

It will be a night to enjoy the cool mountain air and start the holiday season with the gift of art. A free shuttle will transport you throughout the town.

Come and enjoy. For more information, visit www.jeromeartwalk.com.