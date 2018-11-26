VERDE HERITAGE 1973: CLARKDALE; Old Lindner Garage

"Joe Zunick, who operated a used car lot for six years in downtown Cottonwood, is now doing business in the old Lindner garage building at 3rd and Broadway in Clarkdale. He purchased the garage from Bob Lindsey and also owns the property from the corner of 89A and Main and Broadway to 3rd Street."

"Working with him in used car sales is Gene Lindner and leasing spaces in the building for their own businesses are "Whitey" Kahlen and Paul Haywood."

"Zunick, who owns a home now in Clarkdale, came to Cottonwood from Scottsdale where he was in real estate. Before that, he was a Chevrolet dealer in the Hayden-San Manuel area from 1954 to 1958 and from 1947 to 1954 held the Lincoln-Mercury franchise in Prescott. Born in Humboldt, his family ranched in the Humboldt-Dewey area for many years. He and his wife, Marge, have a daughter, Margie."

"Lindner is the son of the late M. O. Lindner, Sr., a state representative from this district and a Chevrolet dealer in Clarkdale and later in Cottonwood. He worked for his father for 12 years and, more recently, was parts and service manager for Vincent Ford in Cottonwood. He and his wife, the former Edith Pecharich, have a son, Mike, 11, and a daughter, Cheri, 9. The family lives in Clarkdale."

"Kahlen, who worked nine years as mechanic for Vincent Ford, operates the Clarkdale Tune-up in his space in the Zunick building. He handles parts and has installed a Clayton Dynamoter for vehicle testing in his shop after completing a course in operating the Clayton in El Monte, Calif. He and his wife, Kay, now live in Clarkdale after several years as owner-operators of the Golden Aire Trailer Park in Cottonwood."

"Paul Haywood specializes in painting and restoring antique cars in his section of the Zunick building. For 10 years he owned and operated Haywood Auto Body Glass and Paint in Cottonwood which he sold two years ago to John Gross, who has retained the name. Haywood and his wife, Mildred, live in Cottonwood."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, November 22, 1973; page 28.)