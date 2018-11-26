Vino Di Sedona moves Open Mic Night

Open Mic moves to a new night, Thursday. This change will definitely extend the weekend and get it off to a rockin’ start. Vino Di Sedona’s Open Mic has been a weekly event for local and visiting musicians on Tuesday nights for almost four years. Starting Thursday, Nov 29, Open Mic will be weekly on Thursday Nights, 6-10 p.m. (Due to a previously scheduled day-time event, Open Mic will start late on Dec 6 at 7 p.m., this is the only date Open Mic will start late)

Tuesdays are great, why change a good thing?

Honestly, the answer is simple, it fits our host’s schedule better, he has a day job that starts early in the morning. At first we was unsure how the change would affect things, but now we’re looking forward to the new night.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday. And here’s what’s going on the rest of the week.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, Marie Jarreau will be debuting at Vino Di Sedona, 7-10 p.m. Marie is a singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist that will be playing classic rock covers and some of her own originals, her originals center on positivity and nature.

Thursday, Nov. 29, Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice, on it’s new night 6-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30, sing along to all the hits by the Beatles at Vino Di Sedona on Final Friday Beatles Night with Tommy “Rocks” Anderson, 7-10 PM. You can sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians Tommy “Rocks” Anderson.

Saturday Wine Tasting on Dec. 1 features music by Sedona’s favorite Celtic Trio The Gaelic Dogs, 3:30-6 p.m. The Gaelic Dogs are Bill Barns, Lou Moretti, and Larry Perkins playing classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O.



Saturday Night on Dec. 1 brings music by long-time Sedona singer-songwriter David Harvey, 7:30-10:30 p.m. David performs classic rock covers and originals, including songs from his CD Ten Years Running. David is frequently joined by his musician son Luke Harvey, drummer Ed Barattini, singer-songwriter Näthan Gangadean, and other local musicians.

It’s Sunday-funday at Vino Di Sedona with music by Rick Busbea, Dec 2, 6-9 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you it’s “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney, Johnny Cash, Van Morrison, Marshall Tucker, Jim Croce and Jimmy Buffett.

Music Monday on Dec. 3 brings the debut of Michael Peters, 6-9 p.m. Michael a singer and guitarist who will be playing a combination of rock and blues. Michael has been a well-received regular at Open Mic.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, brings one-man band Rick Cucuzza from Prescott. Born in the early 50’s and raised in southern California, Rick grew up at a wonderful time in the history of the area and in music.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 Hwy 89a in West Sedona. Phone (928) 554- 4682. vinodisedona.com