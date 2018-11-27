Camp Verde swears in mayor, councilors

Camp Verde Magistrate Paul Schlegel administers the oath of office to Robin Whatley, Charlie German, Bill LeBeau and Joe Butner, from left, during council’s Nov. 26 special session.

Council members LeBeau and Butner assumed their new seats on Camp Verde’s council as they replaced Jackie Baker and Brad Gordon. Mayor German and Whatley were reelected to council, German on Nov. 6, with Whatley, LeBeau and Butner elected in the Aug. 28 primary election.

By unanimous vote, council also named council member Dee Jenkins as vice mayor. Jenkins’ term as vice mayor is for two years. Jenkins replaces Jessie Murdock, who had been vice mayor the prior two years.