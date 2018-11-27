Cornville Historical Society holiday event planned at Cracchiolo DK Ranch

The Cornville Historical Society has announced its annual holiday fundraiser event at the historic University of Arizona, Cracchiolo DK Ranch, 225 S. Merritt Ranch Road in Cornville.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9, and will feature a history presentation by Society researcher Janet Cassagio.

The program will be followed by the society’s popular raffle of holiday baskets featuring gift certificates and themed items.

Holiday treats and beverages will be served.

The event will be inside an open barn and chairs will be limited, so bring a folding chair if you can, to assure a seat.

Cost of the event is $10 per person, including ten gift basket raffle tickets, to be issued at the door.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event.

Admission will be limited to 150 attendees; and reservations are required in advance.

Tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Reserve a ticket by contacting Cheryl Chamberlain, 928-639-0865 or wormworm@earthlink.net.

After reserving your ticket, send payment to Cornville Historical Society, c/o Cheryl Chamberlain, P.O. Box 1337, Cornville, AZ 86325.

Tickets will be mailed (if requested and time allows) or held for pick up at the door.