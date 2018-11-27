Man in Cornville home invasion sentenced to 8 years in prison

CAMP VERDE -- A man who pleaded guilty in a violent Cornville home invasion was sentenced to eight years Monday at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Adam Brock, 32, told Judge Michael Bluff he takes full responsibility for what he’s done.

“Hindsight is 20/20 and I can’t change the past,” he said.

On Oct. 26, Brock pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and misconduct involving weapons, all felonies, according to court documents.

Four victims involved in the invasion sustained various injuries including severe lacerations, cuts, scrapes and a head contusion, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Brock’s codefendant, Mathew Goff, 33, escorted one of the victims at gunpoint to the living room where young children were sleeping, officials said. According to YCSO, Brock fired a shotgun toward the victim, but missed, hitting a VCR player instead.

The two men were roommates at the time, according to YCSO.

“I love that kid like family,” Brock said in reference to Goff. “I hope nothing bad happens to him.”

Goff’s defense is still working on a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Brock said the reason he was involved in the invasion in the first place was because he was concerned for the safety of his son who was staying at the residence he invaded.

Judge Bluff said that while he understands Brock’s position as a father, he doesn’t believe his actions are excused.

“Why you didn’t think about calling law enforcement … makes me think what the hell were you thinking showing up with a gun?” he said. “We live in a civilized society. That was a bad decision.”