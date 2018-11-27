Many thanks to all for aiding mission of Bread of Life Food Bank

Editor:

Bread of Life Food Bank, founded in 1994, has occupied the same office for years without any updating.

Needless to say, things around there were beginning to look a little ragged around the edges. Christian and Camp Verde Ace Hardware stepped up to the plate with a donation of paint and supplies to help spif up our meeting room. Thank you Christian and the entire Camp Verde Ace Hardware crew for your help.

On behalf of Bread of Life, I would also like to thank Cynthia Kriter and WalMart for their assistance in providing turkeys for our annual Thanksgiving meal.

Randy Spoo, president

Bread of Life Food Bank

Camp Verde