NAH $300 million plan includes major upgrades for Verde facilities

A $300 million investment to expand facilities and programs by Northern Arizona Healthcare includes major improvements for NAH operations in the Verde Valley.

In a news release provided by NAH, it was explained that the role of the healthcare provider extends beyond offering “sick care” in healthcare centers to creating better overall quality of life through improved access to the right care, at the right time, and at the right place across the continuum.

This “New Era Strategic Plan” demonstrates NAH’s commitment to its colleagues, patients, providers, partners and communities through a $300 million investment over three years in infrastructure, in addition to investment in people and programs, to support a seamless continuum of care focused on health and wellness.

“This plan lays out the foundation for a New Era culture at NAH, by establishing a new set of values and beliefs. It also lays out initiatives that we must complete within the next three years to live our Mission – Improving health, healing people – in the communities that we serve,” said NAH President and CEO Florence Spyrow.

The NAH Board committed to becoming a fully-integrated health system, rather than operating as two separate hospitals, to provide better patient care, enhance quality and improve access.

Verde Valley communities

Major initiatives are called out in the New Era Strategic Plan to support the southern portion of NAH’s primary service area in the Verde Valley. Access to outpatient services, including primary, specialty and cancer care, is a top priority, while also continuing to provide high-quality care in our hospital.

Projects NAH will be completing to support the region during the first phase of the New Era Strategic Plan includes:

• Immediate care in Camp Verde.

• Redesign of the Medical Office Building located on the Verde Valley Medical Center campus to create “one-stop-shopping” for primary and specialty care, as well as imaging services.

• Consolidation of services at the NAH Village of Oak Creek Campus, including EntireCare, lab, primary care and eventually immediate care.

• Remodel of Sedona Campus to include two new medical oncologists to offer chemotherapy and other medications as part of our cancer program.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com.