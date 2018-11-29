Obituary: Elizabeth Joada Borg 1935-2018

Elizabeth Joada Borg (Heitman), Namaw, to all who loved her, of Cornville, Arizona, fell into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 17, 2018. She was born to Wilfred T. and Bessie E. Heitman (Powney) on Feb. 6, 1935.





She was the loving wife of Wendell A. Borg, who preceded her in death in 1982. She was very much loved by her children, Robert Borg and Mary Baczynski, who also preceded her in death in 2007 and just last October 2018, respectively.



She is survived by her loving youngest daughter, Sandra Parker of Cornville and her husband, Ed. She will be remembered and deeply missed by her son-in-law, Ron Baczynski, her daughter-in-law, Alice Borg, and her grandchildren, Nathan Borg, his wife Coral, Jacquelyn Zepeda and her husband Marcus, Neil Parker, Lindsey Hite and her husband James, Jennifer Borg, John Borg, Erin Baczynski, and Teagan Thompson.

She had four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ava Zepeda, Rowan Borg and Zoey Dee Gadberry.



She retired from the Chicago Public School District after 21 years but continued to teach in the South Suburbs as a Substitute Teacher and Librarian until the age of 75. During her teaching years, she spent a year teaching at an American School in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Prior to her teaching career, she was a Teacher’s Assistant for five years and a Sunday School Teacher, while raising a family and getting her teaching degree. She loved teaching, traveling, reading, music, art, sewing and quilting.

She was a member of numerous museums and she particularly loved Brookfield Zoo. Her biggest gift to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was to pass on her love of family, reading, traveling, the arts and learning new things.



A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 1, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1710 S. AZ Route 260, Cottonwood.

Cards and donations may be sent to 745 N. Rattlesnake Rd., Cornville, AZ 86325.

Flowers may be delivered to the church address.



All are invited to attend or to visit our memorial tribute page for her at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.