Vehicle fee going into effect

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 1, Arizona motorists expecting vehicle registration renewals will see a new Public Safety Fee.

The fee was established by state law to support public safety and Highway Patrol operations. The fee goes into effect for registrations due in January which can be paid as early as Dec. 1, and immediately for newly registered vehicles.

According to a press release from Arizona Department of Transportation, the fee will be collected during the vehicle-registration process administered by the state’s Motor Vehicle Division. Arizona statute established the method for collecting the fee and sets the process for determining the amount based on a formula designed to support Highway Patrol operations.

Highway Patrol operations include response to collisions on Arizona highways, enforcing state laws designed to keep the motoring public safe, arresting impaired drivers, assisting motorists in distress, air-rescue operations and patrolling more than 6,800 miles of highways, ADOT said in the release.

How much is the additional fee?

Most motorists will pay $32 per vehicle, per year. Street-legal golf carts and primarily off-highway vehicles will pay $5. Those who register a vehicle annually or pay for a two- or five-year registration will pay the entire amount up front for each registered year.

The funds raised through the Public Safety Fee are earmarked for public safety and to advance maintenance and construction of Arizona’s highway infrastructure, including the state’s Key Commerce Corridors that play a role in economic development around the state.

“Over the past decade, much of the Highway Patrol’s budget was considered part of the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund, the gas-tax account that supports Arizona roadways, including law-enforcement support,” ADOT said. “The new $32 Public Safety Fee will allow gas-tax money to support roadway maintenance and construction, while providing a different source of funding for Highway Patrol operations.”

For more information visit www.azdot.gov/mvd.

Click for details on the enabling legislation

--Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation