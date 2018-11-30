CCSO: Three arrested in Northern Arizona car burglary ring

FLAGSTAFF -- Three 18-year-old suspects believed to be involved in vehicle burglary rings throughout multiple Northern Arizona communities were arrested Thursday, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaiden Cox, Jonathan Hernandez and Hipolito Zavala Molina are currently in custody at the Coconino County Jail on $25,000 bonds, CCSO reported.



According to officials, three separate vehicle burglaries were reported in the Timberline neighborhood, north of Flagstaff.

“Deputies noted several firearms and personal banking credit cards were taken during the burglaries,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton wrote in a news release. “Detectives were able to track the credit cards through use at local businesses in Flagstaff and developed potential suspects involved with the theft and use of the stolen property.”

Early Thursday morning, Sedona Police Officers responded to a report of a burglary at Thai Palace in Uptown Sedona, according to CCSO.

“Three suspects were observed by officers and fled on foot from the scene leaving a vehicle behind,” Paxton said. “A search warrant was served on the vehicle by Sedona Police Detectives. During this search, information was obtained identifying Cox, Hernandez and Zavala Molina as suspects to the burglaries in Timberline on November 20th.

CCSO deputies located the three suspects and served one of them a warrant at their home, officers reported.

"Stolen property was located at the suspects’ residences and has been recovered by Sheriff’s Office and Sedona Police detectives,” the news release states. “This property includes four firearms (two handguns and two rifles), two stolen vehicles, and electronic equipment. Additional items were obtained which link these suspects to additional burglaries within the City of Flagstaff.”

The three were each charged on burglary, theft, credit card theft and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, according to CCSO.