City crews repairing water line break on Destry Lane in Verde Village

Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh said a 4- to 6-inch water line on Destry Lane in Verde Village was fractured this morning.
City crews are currently making repairs.
While some residents in the area reported a water outage to The Verde Independent, currently, “No one is out of service for water,” Bartosh said.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.