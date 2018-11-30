Cottonwood announces Ron Corbin as top candidate for city manager

COTTONWOOD -- The City of Cottonwood announced Ron Corbin as their top candidate for city manager Friday.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski said council sifted through more than 100 candidates before selecting the finalists. The city interviewed four of the finalists on Nov. 16 and 17.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Mr. Corbin,” Elinski said in a city news release. “Ron’s broad background and experience will be an asset to the organization as we continue to move our community forward. This is a decision the Council easily reached consensus on. We are all excited to welcome Mr. Corbin to the team and eager to get to work.”

The city will consider Corbin's contract during their Dec. 2 meeting at Cottonwood Council Chambers in Old Town. His employment with the city is set to begin Jan. 7, 2019.

Corbin is currently Deputy City Administrator for City of Yuma.

According tot the news release, Corbin has 16 years of government experience and has beeen with Yuma since 2014.

Before Yuma, Corbin worked as the Human Resources Director for the Town of Oro Valley Deputy HR Director for Yuma County.

Corbin has also been a border patrol agent, college insturctor, middle school teacher and United States Army Medic.

In an interview with the Verde Independent on Nov. 16, Corbin said a big draw Cottonwood has for him is "the smell."

He said he was walking down Old Town and caught a whiff of wood burning stoves and it reminded him of his home in Arkansas.

"I left Arkansas in '87," he said. "It triggered a pleasant memory.

For Corbin, city manager is a buffer between staff and council. He said a large part of that is building trust and respect, even when council and staff don't always agree.

"It's about making sure staff is prepared," he said