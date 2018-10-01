Celebrate artist David DeVary’s 75th Birthday at Goldenstein’s 15th Annual Cowboy and Indians Show

On Friday, October 5th, Goldenstein Gallery kicks off its most anticipated exhibition of the season the 15th Annual Cowboys and Indians Show.

Encapsulating the pioneering spirit of the quintessential Indian and Western cultures, collectors are enthralled by the work of these artists that are deeply rooted in tradition yet flourishing with new styles that portray the imaginations of today.

This unparalleled celebration of the art of the iconic American West has inspired people from across the globe.

Among the many stars of this special show are David DeVary, known for his “Cowboys & Cowgirls with Attitude,” Ben Wright and his bold multi-layered paintings, Carla Romero with paintings inspired by her great-grandmother’s heritage of Acoma Pueblo, Upton Ethelbah (Greyshoes) named 2009 Living Treasure by the Museum of Native American Arts and Culture and multi-winner in sculpture at Santa Fe Indian Market, Yavapai-Apache painter Charles Decker, Ray Tigerman’s impressionist depictions of Native figures, and allegorical sculptor James Muir. The featured artists offer an unprecedented broad range of stylistic interpretations of the West.

David DeVary paints introspective, idealized and sometimes, provocative figures, capturing the good feelings associated with the western legend and the American Dream. His use of bright yellow slickers, often black hats that shield the eyes, worn, antique chaps and the cowboy's own natural body language helps create a striking, unique, almost ethereal portrait of the American cowboy and cowgirl. David was one of the first artists at Goldenstein Gallery and they are celebrating the strong influence he and his art have had on the West with a Big 75th Birthday Bash at the October 5th Opening.

Ray Tigerman’s colorful impressionist paintings emerge through his understanding and depiction of the indigenous people in their dramatic environment. He. Says "My work, the colors, and subjects have been about expressing the richness of culture and the spiritual depth of our Native American forbearers.”

Balance, connectivity, and spirituality are attributes that Ben Wright strives for in his life and artwork. He draws from Native American ceremony, symbolism and tradition to attain them. Wright uses powerful imagery, juxtaposed with bold colors and neutrals, in combination with a sophisticated glazing technique to achieve these impressive paintings. Colors, numbers and shapes play an integral role in his work. In particular the Medicine Wheel, and the four directions of the wind, North, South, East and West define the four aspects of self and teachings that are vital to the Plains Indians Traditions.

Artist Carla Romero starts each painting with a prayer, uses Holy Water in her paints and ends with an expression of thanks. This imagery is profoundly vivid in her “Vespers” series, “vespers” meaning “evening prayer.” Each piece depicts a prayer scene, where Native Elders pray atop the kiva before descending down into it. Kivas came from the ancient Anasazi.



Allegorical Art is a term James Muir uses to describe his sculpture as being filled with symbolic meaning. Bridging the centuries from his historical subjects to today’s social, political and spiritual commentary, his sculptures speak eloquently of Truth and the ultimate triumph of the Human Spirit. His meticulous attention to detail, coupled with an insightful grasp of the human experience results in exquisitely crafted and poignant bronzes.

on Friday, October 5th, from 5-8 .pm. Celebrate David DeVary’s 75th birthday on this momentous occasion while you mingle with the artists.

Visiting Artists David DeVary and Ray Tigerman will be painting in the Goldenstein Gallery Artists in Residence at L’Auberge De Sedona Resort during their stay. For a complete listing please go to www.GoldensteinArt.com

For more information on their artists, artwork, Exhibit City Wide, Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A. Voted Best Gallery in Sedona 11 years running and recently named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best, Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.