Cottonwood National Night Out canceled due to weather

Cottonwood Police have canceled the National Night Out event scheduled for tomorrow night due to weather.
"We will not have National Night Out Tuesday, October 2nd," Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt stated in a news release. "We are unable to reschedule it due to logistics and conflicts in scheduling. Cottonwood PD apologizes for the inconvenience this may have caused but we are already working on plans for next year’s NNO making it the best yet."
