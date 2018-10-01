Sedona-based artist Brandon Decker—who performs solely under the name decker.—will perform a going away concert at Vino di Sedona on Thursday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

After 10 years residing in Sedona, the songwriter is temporarily relocating to the Bay Area of California. The show comes as part of his US Tour and commemorates the release of his new studio album, ‘Born To Wake Up.’ The ten-track collection will release on Friday, October 14 via revered independent record label, Royal Potato Family. Two singles from the recording are out now and available to stream and share: “Burnin Grass” and “The Matador.”

In simplest terms, decker. is a singer/songwriter. A more apt description, however, would be to call him a musical mystic. His music draws inspiration directly from the mythical red rock mountains and canyons surrounding his Sedona home—an area so widely known for its healing energy that millions of spiritual travelers flock there every year in an attempt to harness its power. Releasing music at the extraordinary clip of nearly a record-per-year since 2009, decker.’s songwriting has garnered love from press and radio around the country. Magnet Magazine raved that his music “bursts with emotion at every edge,” while KEXP said his brand of “fevered guitar licks, crashing drums, and bluesy storytelling gives Jack White a run for his money,” and Phoenix New Times wrote that decker. has “a vision unlike any other artist these days.”

“This album is all about going where the flow leads,” says decker. “For the last ten years, I’ve pushed hard, but I realized that there’s more reward in letting go, in being open to the where songs and life’s currents naturally lead you. It was an important lesson for me to learn, both as an artist and as a human being.”

In decker.’s case, the currents didn’t just lead him, they swallowed him up in a torrent of healing waters. It was an at-times harrowing experience, but the Arizona songwriter emerged from it all with a fresh outlook on life and a sublime new album, ‘Born To Wake Up.’ A spiritual accounting of his journey across the delicate tightrope between darkness and light, it captures decker.’s remarkable transformation—a reawakening that informed every aspect of his identity as an artist, a father, and a seeker of truth and beauty. Written entirely in a creative maelstrom over the course of just three weeks, the album marks decker.’s first release of new material since signing to the RPF label, and it finds him broadening his scope as a songwriter, pushing his unique brand of psychedelic desert folk to new heights of nuance and emotional sophistication.

decker. attributes much of that vision to his environment, and when it came time to write ‘Born To Wake Up,’ he again turned to the land for guidance, dreaming up songs on long hikes through the mountains surrounding his home in Sedona. Away from civilization and technology, he could tap into the ancient energy of the landscape and truly engage with the full range of his emotions, from the pain and grief of his grandmother’s passing to the beauty and abundance of time spent with his young son. decker. committed himself to experiencing it all with an open heart. Where previous albums have leaned darker in mood, this latest finds the artist embracing acceptance and even optimism.

“I wrote this album with intention of exploring both the darkness and the light; life and death; being asleep and waking up,” reflects decker. “In the past, I think I tended to write only when I was grappling with some kind of struggle, but I am a person who’s focused on love and gratitude and seeking to be present in the moments of light. So it was important for me to put these anchors of my life into a record as well.”

‘Born To Wake Up’ is a reminder to sit still and appreciate the little moments, to acknowledge the glory of simply existing. By the time the album concludes with it warm and shimmering instrumental outro, “No End, No Beginning,” the sun has risen and decker. is closer to the peace of mind he’s always been looking for. It turns out it was nearer than he ever realized. All he had to do was let go.

decker. will perform with local songwriter Jake Payne. The show runs 7-10 p.m. and is free.