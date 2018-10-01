“Evgeni Gordiets: Timeless Worlds” opens at Lanning

Sedona’s 1st Friday art-lovers will have a special treat this Friday, October 5th, as the internationally renowned Surrealist painter Evgeni Gordiets makes his first visit to Lanning, a Bryant Nagel Gallery. All are welcome to the 5-8 p.m. reception and to an Artist Talk at 5:45 that evening.

The artist’s luminous, serene paintings: landscapes, still lifes and portraits, all capture our attention with unlikely juxtapositions of seemingly disparate elements. A woman walks into a giant seashell. A bird carries a still life on its back. A fish the size of a boat swims in the waters of a blue, blue pool, the endless blue sea beyond. These are worlds and representations we have never precisely experienced before.

“In life, there are some things that last forever,” notes Gordiets; “in my work, I communicate this with the sky, water and stones.” A profound sense of the natural world’s calm and stillness feeds the enchanted worlds Gordiets creates.

Evgeni Gordiets began his artistic life as a child prodigy at age five in his native Ukraine. In Kiev, he went on to attend the National School of Fine Arts, received a Masters Degree in Fine Art from the State University of Fine Arts, and received a PhD in Fine Arts from the State Academy of Fine Art. As a Professor of Art, Gordiets taught at the National Art University of Ukraine.

Gordiets, who now makes his home in the U.S., has long been drawn to a great sweep of history in his art; it allows him to transcend our modern times and create timeless paintings that evoke a beautiful benevolence of spirit. His works have received accolades, awards and grants ranging from a 1st prize in United Nations exhibitions to a Top Artist Achievement Award of the Ukraine. His paintings are held in museums and private collections worldwide.

“Evgeni Gordiets: Timeless Worlds” unveils many of the artist’s new works. The exhibition runs through October 21st.

For additional information and photos, see Facebook.com/LanningGallerySedona or follow Instagram.com/LanningGallery. 928-282-6865, mail@lanninggallery.com, www.lanninggallery.com. Located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.