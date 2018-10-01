October 1st Friday at Gallery of Modern Masters

October’s First Friday at Gallery of Modern Masters will feature ‘Stone Creations’ by Marlys Mallet & Michael Redhawk; both are very experienced, successful Sedona artists.

Michael is an award-winning jeweler and painter & Marlys an abstract painter and established muralist, in Sedona, both, for over thirty years.

M & M have merged their cohesive artistic expressions & love into these magical ‘Stone Creations’, that not only bring beauty to one’s space, but radiate good mojo to all that witness them”, says gallery director Calli Monroe. “Marlys & Michael breathe new life & energy into our appreciation of stones and their creator with their unique vision & ultimate artistic expression.

The local “giving story” of these two Sedona artists, Marlys Mallet and Michael Redhawk, whom are married and work together as artists, started with Rainbow Acres beginning in 2011 when they were commissioned to create a large wall mural in the new Palmer Community Center on the campus. Their mural added a beautiful, inspired sense of the Arizona in the new facility, yet, little did they know that their lives would be transformed by the experience.

Mallet and Redhawk through their founding of the Fine Arts Program, believe that they have learned as much or more as the Ranchers at Rainbow Acres; enriching the lives of others serves to enrich your life. The Fine Arts Program is so unique among residential facilities for the developmentally disabled & underscores how art can help people – including those with developmental disabilities, realize their creative potential and serve as a means for self-expression; their program received national attention through the industry’s EAGLE Accreditation process, which awarded this program its “Best Practice Award” in 2015. Another part of the story, Mallet was awarded the first City of Sedona-sponsored public art commission – to create four murals at the Sedona Arts Center.

Gallery of Modern Masters, located in the Hillside Sedona Lower Level, will feature new work from Marlys Mallet & Michael Redhawk for the entire month of October.

Everyone is invited for the First Friday Art Walk on October 5th from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., to meet M & M, while sharing in light hors d’oeuvres and wine.