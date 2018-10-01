Pastel Workshop with Don Rantz

The El Valle Artist Association will sponsor a pastel art workshop by Don Rantz on Saturday October 29, at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W State Route 89A in Cottonwood, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a rare opportunity to study with one of today’s most renowned pastel painters.

Don has finished in both first and second place in the Pastel Journal Pastel 100 competition, and has received honorable mention three other times. He has received ribbons in five New Mexico Pastel Society National shows, including 2nd place in 2009 and has won nine awards in the Phippen Museum Western Art Show and Best miniature at the Scottsdale Artists School Best and Brightest Show.

In 2017, he won Best pastel at the Phippen Museum Western Art Show. In 2018 He took 3rd place in the Arizona Pastel Artists Association National Show He has been teaching regular classes and sold out workshops for the past ten years. Several of his students have gone on to win awards in local, regional and national art shows.

The workshop will stress the fundamental principles of painting- Concept, Design, Draughtsmanship, Values Edges, Color, and Texture, as translated through the medium of pastel. No prior painting experience is necessary. The lessons learned here can make the student a stronger painter, no matter what medium they may normally work in. The student can learn how to think about their creative process in a whole new light. If a student wishes to work in another painting medium, that would also be fine. The principles taught apply to all media.

After an initial artist demonstration and explanation of principles, the students will work on their own pieces for the remainder of the workshop, overseen by the artist. Students are encouraged to have an open mind and a bit of patience, as learning new techniques and new media can be scary and intimidating. It can, however, be a lot of fun, and he stresses the fun aspects as much as possible.

Those wishing to participate and or have questions regarding the workshop costs or what to bring are asked to contact workshop chairperson Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982 or nadinecum@msn.com.

The El Valle Artist Association has served the Verde Valley since 1972. Learn more by visiting elvalleartists.org, which offers information about EVVA’s mission, membership info, meetings, demonstrations and upcoming art events. Call 414-581-5398 or email elvallemembership@gmail.com for more information.