Former Crown King fire chief arrested for theft of public funds

Crown King Fire District Chief Mark Dillion was arrested on credit card theft charges Thursday in Coolidge, according to a news release by the Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office.

He is currently in the Pinal County Jail on $25,000 bond, according to YCSO.

According to YCSO, while he was Crown King Fire Chief, Dillon had access to a credit card for incidental department only related expenses. During the investigation which began in May of this year, YCSO detectives discovered he used the card without authorization for the purchase of personal goods and services during multiple transactions over five months.

The theft exceeds $4000 from the district. Detectives also located an employment application forged with the signature of a fire district employee and possibly used by Dillon while processing for new employment with another agency. Also, Dillon may have removed his personnel file from district offices without authorization, according to YCSO.

YCSO detectives were initially notified of theft by CKFD personnel after Dillon’s sudden departure in June of 2017, according to a YCSO news release.

“Prior to employment with CKFD, Dillon had signed documents acknowledging the use of the CKFD credit card for work related costs only,” the news release stated. “Several attempts by CKFD staff to contact Dillon regarding these spending issues after he resigned were not answered in any meaningful way.”

Multiple merchant purchases had been identified which are clearly outside any reasonable interpretation of CKFD interest, including $1,950.00 in personal, legal fees for criminal charges from an off-duty altercation not connected in any way to work, bulk propane deliveries to his personal residence, ladies fashion jewelry, fashion sunglasses, ladies’ and children’s clothing, parts purchased for his personal vehicle, children’s toys, groceries including, alcoholic beverages, dining out, and movie tickets, according to YCSO.

During June/July/August of 2018, detectives reviewed each questionable transaction on the account, with some investigative work delayed due to subpoenas being issued for records, and confirmed the unauthorized uses.



On Thursday, detectives obtained a felony complaint, arrest warrant and search warrant based on the facts revealed during the investigation. Dillon was arrested without incident.

During an interview, Dillon admitted using the CKFD credit card to cover personal expenses but indicated the District Board had responsibility to approve/deny such activity and did not do so.

--Information provided by the Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office