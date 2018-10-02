Letter: What happened to ‘due process of law?’

Editor:

In this great country we used to be innocent until proven guilty but not with Judge Kavanaugh.

He was tried and convicted when Dr. Ford’s claim became public and Dianne Feinstein lead the pack.

These actions are not only deplorable, they are frightening.

Such injustice and hypocrisy, it is a very sad day when you are guilty by accusation. What happened to “due process of law?”

Judy York

Cottonwood