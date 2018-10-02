Letter: What happened to ‘due process of law?’

Editor:
In this great country we used to be innocent until proven guilty but not with Judge Kavanaugh.
He was tried and convicted when Dr. Ford’s claim became public and Dianne Feinstein lead the pack.
These actions are not only deplorable, they are frightening.
Such injustice and hypocrisy, it is a very sad day when you are guilty by accusation. What happened to “due process of law?”
Judy York
Cottonwood
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.