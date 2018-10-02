Obituary: Dale Marlowe Tasa 1934-2018

Dale Marlowe Tasa was born Dec. 1, 1934, in New Deal, Montana, to Herb and Norine Tasa, and passed away in 2018.
(Editor’s note: a correction from the full obituary that incorrectly listed the year as 2014.)
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale, Arizona, with a celebration of life following at the Moose Lodge in Clarkdale.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.