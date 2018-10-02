Seatbelts save lives in two-vehicle accident

Saturday afternoon, Verde Valley Fire, Jerome Fire & PD, Verde Valley Ambulance Company & Clarkdale PD responded to a two-vehicle rear-end style accident at the intersection of State Route 89A and Wild Horse Lane in Clarkdale.



Three occupants were involved with only one person requiring medical attention and was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for minor injuries. Air bags were deployed and all occupants were wearing seat belts.

“This is a reminder that seatbelts save lives and should be worn at all times by all occupants while in a moving vehicle,” according to the Verde Valley Fire District.

Rollover on State Route 260 causes serious injuries

Verde Valley Fire Units were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 260 and Godard Road on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle rollover accident.

On arrival, units found two vehicles involved with one vehicle off the roadway and appeared to have roll a number of times. The occupant was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

The patient was treated and transported to Verde Valley Medical Center. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured. Copper Canyon Fire & Medical, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Cottonwood Police were also on the scene.

Authorities respond to motor home fire

Verde Valley Fire Units were dispatched to the area near Big Notti Beach Road for a motor home fire Monday afternoon.

On arrival, units found a motor home parked in the desert area with an active fire and smoke on the interior of the unit.

The occupant was outside and was not injured. The occupant stated he was cooking and the kitchen caught fire from bacon grease. Units extinguished the fire and secured the motor home.

“This is a reminder, anytime you are cooking, always have a fire extinguisher available for immediate use. Cooking fire can get out of hand very quickly,” according to the Verde Valley Fire District.