Shayna Hawkins named 2018 Colonel’s Daughter

Shayna Hawkins, 14, was named Colonel’s Daughter on Sunday at Fort Verde. A panel of out-of-town judges selected Shayna, at right, for her horsemanship, poise and personality. Shayna was one of this year’s five contestants. Also pictured, Cheyenne Kirk, below right, and Elizabeth Crofutt, below left. For a gallery of more photographs, visit cvbugle.com. VVN/Bill Helm