Steele Pistol, Presley Reddell win Little Britches and Petticoat contest

Four-year-olds Steele Pistol (contestant 5) and Presley Reddell (contestant 1) were selected by popular vote as the inaugural Little Britches and Petticoat contest winners Sunday between the horsemanship and poise/personality portions of Sunday’s Colonel’s Daughter competition, held at Fort Verde State Historic Park. For this first event, six contestants between the ages of 3 and 6 dressed in western wear and paraded themselves across the front porch of the Fort’s Commanding Officer’s Quarters. The other contestants were Oakley Culp (contestant #2), Ruby Alcock (contestant #3), Ella Murdock (contestant #4) and Karson Ashley (contestant #6). For a gallery of more photographs, visit cvbugle.com. VVN/Bill Helm