Supervisor Garrison to hold community meeting in Verde Village

Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison for District 3 will be holding a community meeting in Verde Village Oct. 10 at the Verde Village Clubhouse.

There will be a free flu shot clinic from 5-6 p.m. with the community meeting immediately following the clinic.

District 3 Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison will also host a community meeting in the Village of Oak Creek on October 11th at the Village of Oakcreek Association Community Center.

