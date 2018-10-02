Zeke Taylor Barbecue scheduled Nov. 10

The Verde Historical Society will host its annual Zeke Taylor Barbecue on Saturday November 10, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This popular event is held at the Clemenceau School building auditorium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.
The menu features authentic pit barbecue, sides, beverage, and dessert, accompanied by musical entertainment.
Meals are $10 per person and $5 for children under 10.
Tickets for the barbecue may be purchased in advance at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in the Clemenceau School building.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The historical society will also raffle a 15-inch tall amethyst geode during the barbecue. Sales from both events benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.
For more information about the Zeke Taylor Barbecue, contact museum staff at (928) 634-2868.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.