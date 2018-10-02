Zeke Taylor Barbecue scheduled Nov. 10

The Verde Historical Society will host its annual Zeke Taylor Barbecue on Saturday November 10, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This popular event is held at the Clemenceau School building auditorium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

The menu features authentic pit barbecue, sides, beverage, and dessert, accompanied by musical entertainment.





Meals are $10 per person and $5 for children under 10.

Tickets for the barbecue may be purchased in advance at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in the Clemenceau School building.



The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The historical society will also raffle a 15-inch tall amethyst geode during the barbecue. Sales from both events benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

For more information about the Zeke Taylor Barbecue, contact museum staff at (928) 634-2868.