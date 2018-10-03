Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Oct. 3, 2018

I took this shot of a young doe on the way back to the cabin after an afternoon in search of color … she and her “mom” were feeding on the grasses at the side of the road and I shot them from inside the car so as not to spook them. The 500mm lens really brought them in. Also got more wild turkeys which I understand are numerous up there now. They actually look pretty spooky and it should make a good Halloween image … kind ghoulish.

Sorry I didn’t get one out last night … got home from the airport about 10:30P, sat down in my chair in the living room, One got up on my lap and then it was 2:40A and One was still on my lap. Left the bags in the living room and crawled into bed … One joined me and continued her rest on my chest. It was a long tough day.

Time to wrap the day and get some more rest. Have a beautiful day and share a smile with those you meet and greet … a great way to share the joy of life.

Cheers

Ted

… hold high your head and be an honest man.

May kindness guide your daily steps, and in each deed and thought

Let Christ’s sweet soul always reflect itself,

And love your fellow men as I love you.

May words unkind and false ne’er pass your lips,

Nor harsh and low ambitions drive you on.

From “Breaking Home Ties”

Published:1904

Max Ehrmann