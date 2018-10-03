In the swing of things with Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf Association

The Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf Association (OCCWGA) stays active during our hot summer months. With so many of our members going to cooler places during the summer, those who stay do enjoy many opportunities for fun and competition.

Interclub events, chaired by Lynn Winslow, take place throughout Prescott and Flagstaff. Beginning in April and ending in October, women throughout the area are teamed up to play low gross and net games followed by a lovely lunch at the many private and public courses throughout the area.

Team play, chaired by Donna Cantello, is a more competitive golf event where the available women with the lowest handicaps compete against each participating club throughout the summer. Scores are tabulated with monetary awards presented to the winning teams in August. The OCCWGA lead with the lowest gross scores throughout most of the summer, but sadly did not take home the big prize at the end season.

Northern Arizona Women’s Golf Association (NAWGA) holds four well attended tournaments throughout the summer at various clubs. The year started with the Seniors tournament held at Oakcreek Country Club in April. This tournament is flighted by age. The reader would be surprised to see the quality of women players over the age of 75. When the ladies turn 90 they do not hit the ball that far but they know the game of golf! Of course, the shining stars are those younger players who have the strength and stamina to play a darn good game of competitive golf. NAWGA also sponsors a two-person Team competition, a Stroke Play and Partners tournament at various golf courses throughout our area.



The ladies pictured here are some who play each Tuesday morning at OCC during our summer months. Each week we have a different game under the leadership of Dawn Bush, who works closely with our terrific golf professional, Heather Risk, to make our golfing experience always lots of fun.