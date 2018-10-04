Cottonwood-Oak Creek could vote again on consolidation support

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board considered whether it should make official its continued support of taking consolidation to the community’s voters.

In the end, the C-OC board voted 4-to-1 to have district staff put it on the agenda for November. If approved -- again -- it would be a vote that in effect rejects a letter Mingus Union’s School Board recently sent C-OC to reconsider its position of support of consolidation going to an election.

To C-OC board member Jason Finger, the letter illustrates that there are “two different perspectives” when it comes to a possible merger of the districts.

Finger also pointed out that it was “better that the two boards discuss this rather than writing letters back and forth.”

Although board member Eric Marcus told his fellow board members that he “hadn’t made up my mind” on consolidation, he did ask District Superintendent Steve King to seek legal counsel about the board’s role on possible district consolidation.

“The advice I received was that statutes require that the board adopt a resolution 90 days prior to a vote of intent to consolidate; and, [that] the board prepare a formal pamphlet to send out to the voters of the district to inform them of the intent to create a resolution in support of consolidation and its tax implications prior to the board’s vote,” said Marcus.

In that the C-OC board is expected to again discuss consolidation in November, Marcus also requested that the board have an executive session with legal counsel to discuss the matter before it votes to either continue its support or to change its position.

“People should have their choice,” Board Member Janice Rollins said Tuesday. “It shouldn’t be decided on by 10 [board members].”