Letter: The true comic book heros are the artists behind the scenes

Editor:

All the folks who brought the 24-Hour Comic Challenge to Clarkdale last weekend deserve a big hand.

This zany overnight event exceeded expectations in all respects. The Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association had the Four-Eight Wineworks decked with comic art from the get-go. Attendance was brisk and the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance had all that in hand—kudos to Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer. AND cartoonists Dave Beaty, Josh DuBois, Dyshan “Dee” Gaines, Art Gecko, Jan “The Janimal” Marc Quisumbing, and Danny Roberts met their 24-page goal in less than 24 hours, raising just under $500 for Clark Memorial Library while they were at it.

These guys were amazing.

When I dropped in around 3 p.m. on Saturday, they were already well into concepting an original Clarkdale story line, writing the script, and developing character sketches.

By 8 p.m., they had all 24 pages storyboarded. When I came back at 11:30 the next morning, they were done and packing up.

Not only that, The Janimal told me they’d had so much fun and the response was so good, they’re looking at making this an annual Clarkdale event.

Here’s hoping, Jan. I’ll definitely be picking up some copies of the Clarkdale Comic Book #1 at the Clarktober Fest this Saturday.

Therese Hearn

Clarkdale